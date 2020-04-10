West Plains native Thomas W. Meyer has been promoted from Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper to corporal, effective April 1, announced Capt. Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer for Troop G in Willow Springs.
In addition to being promoted in rank, Meyer has also been designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, Carter and Reynolds counties.
Meyer was appointed to the patrol on Jan. 2, 2014, after graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. He was first assigned to Troop D in Greene County.
One year to the day before his promotion, on April 1, 2019, he transferred to Troop G, Zone 6, to cover southern Howell and Oregon counties.
Meyer is a native of West Plains, and graduated from West Plains High School.
He attended Evangel University in Springfield, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government.
Meyer and his wife Kylie (Collins) Meyer have two children, Ava and Elliott.
