Joseph Charles Jordan, III, 90, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 4:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born May 22, 1930, at Kansas City, Mo., to Joseph Jordan II and Ann Dourty Jordan. Mr. Jordan was a veteran, having served with the United States Navy.
On Feb. 13, 2000, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Rose Ann Martin, who preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2020. He was a volunteer fireman and enjoyed stamp collecting, golfing and fishing. Mr. Jordan was a Christian.
He is survived by three children Larry Jordan and wife Kelly, Yellville, Ark., Tom Jordan and wife Tina, Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Margaret Jordan, Kona, Hawaii; three grandchildren Todd, Bethany and Kyle Jordan; two great-grandchildren Tony and Shawn Jordan; one brother Donald Jordan; and two sisters Deloris Dyke and Joann Calvert.
His parents and wife preceded him in death.
