Kathryn Anderson

Funeral services for Kathryn Allean Anderson, 90, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Sept. 13, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Anderson passed away at 12:34 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 1, 1929, at Brandsville, Mo., to Charley Rubin Wilson and Alta Mae Willard Wilson. On July 28, 1947, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Dwindell Dwight Anderson, who preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 1998. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. Kathryn was an animal lover and was devoted to her family. Mrs. Anderson was a Christian.
She is survived by one daughter Jeanette Jensen and husband William E., West Plains; two grandchildren, Jennifer Gardner and husband Ron, Wasola, Mo., and Kathryn Cockrum and husband Matthew, West Plains; one brother Virgil Wilson and wife Faith, West Plains; one sister-in-law Shirley Wilson, Buffalo, Mo.; three nephews Ruben, David and Charles; and one niece Shelly.
Her parents, husband and two brothers James and Fred Wilson, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.