Center of God Church on K Highway in West Plains invites all to join congregants for its Drive-in Revival to be held at at 7 p.m. June 26 and 27 and 10 a.m. June 28 in the church parking lot.
Paster Chad Burton, of New Life Full Gospel Church in Black Rock, Ark., will minister the event, which will feature special music nightly, along with praise and music.
“Come worship the Lord in the comfort of your own vehicle or bring a lawn chair and worship outside,” the congregation invites.
Center of God is a red brick church atop the hill 2 miles down K Highway from the U.S. 63 bypass in West Plains. It is on the left side of the highway.
