Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, recently released their dean’s list of academic honors for the fall 2019 semester.
The list includes Haley McCall of West Plains. McCall achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of 4.0 and was enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours.
