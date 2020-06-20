Graveside services for James Ray Collins, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Howell Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins passed away at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Ozark County, Mo., to Ivy and Alta Croney Collins. On Feb. 9, 1957, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Vera Mae Burk, who preceded him in death Jan. 4, 2011. To their union three children were born: Frankie Jo, James Edward and Ivy E.
James drove a truck for Brotherton Propane, Empire Gas, PB’s Propane and MFA Oil for many years. He loved bowling, woodworking and farming; he never met a stranger.
He is survived by three children Frankie Jo Collins, James Edward Collins and wife Anita, and Ivy E. Collins; 10 grandchildren Jessica, Jason, Ashley, Blake, Bailey, John, Justin, Hannah, Emma and Isabella; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers Royce Collins and Rick Collins; his twin sister Anna Faye Shannon and husband Harold; sister-in-law Shirley Brotherton; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife, granddaughter Amy Mansfield, one sister Shirley Reno, and two brothers-in-law Frank Burk and Bill Brotherton preceded him in death.
Visitation service will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Valley Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
