A forum on health care will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mtn. View Community Center, 125 E. First St.
Panel members participating in the discussion will include Kathy Ellis, candidate for 8th Congressional District U.S. Representative; Dr. Jon Roberts, medical director for Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View; and Rebecca Johnson from Missouri Health Care for All.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists about health care issues in rural Missouri. There will be a social hour after the panel discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.