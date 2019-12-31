Funeral services for Teddy Lee Callahan, 59, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Callahan passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Evelyn’s House, St. Louis, Mo.
He was born July 31, 1960, at West Plains, Mo., to Hayden Laverne Callahan and Martha “Louise” Harris Callahan. On Aug. 13, 2013, he was married at Rover, Mo., to Annette Barton.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Homeland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
