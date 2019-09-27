The monthly meeting of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence. The meeting will be open to the public.
The commission is a six-member bipartisan board that guides the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Commission members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
South Central Ozark Council of Governments Assistant Director Cody Dalton will give a presentation to the commission, and MoDOT Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam will discuss the history of Highway 19 and the Sinking Creek Bridge in Shannon County.
A link to the meeting agenda is available at www.modot.org/meeting-datesagendas.
For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.