TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
March 3 (2:30-3:30 p.m.): MDC offers a virtual program, “Top 10 Series: Citizen Science Projects.” The free, all-ages program highlights ways the public can be involved in gathering data and making a difference in the natural world using programs like eBird and iNaturalist. Required registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176075.
THURSDAY
March 4 (noon): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce monthly Zoom luncheon will feature guest speaker Jeff Hanshaw, public works director for the city of West Plains. For information about how to participate, email info@wpchamber.com or call 256-4433.
FRIDAY
March 5 and 6: The If Gathering 2021 will be held at Faith Fellowship Church on Highway 17 in Houston. The international women’s event will be simulcast with over 30 well-known Christian speakers including Jennie Allen, Christine Caine, Francis Chan and Joni Eareckson Tada. To register and see the schedule visit @sheatfaith on Facebook.
SATURDAY
March 6 (5 p.m.): The Midwest Defenders will host the BridgesBowl, a preseason football fundraiser game against the Franklin County Falkins at Carmical Field in West Plains. Admission is $4 plus a new school supply, with children 12 and younger admitted free. All proceeds and supplies will go to the West Plains R-7 Bridges Program.
MONDAY
March 8 (6-7:30 p.m.): Twin Pines Conservation Educationn Center will host a class, "Build Your Own Bluebird Nesting Box," for those interested in attracting cavity-nesting birds. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so early registration is encouraged. Other classes will be added if there is enough interest. Register by March 7 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176115.
TUESDAY
March 9 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 9 or 16 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): A blue jay barn quilt wall hanging workshop will be led by Tara Hensley and hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts at the Trillium Trust community room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. Reserve a spot by visiting the council’s Facebook page @westplainsarts and clicking on the Events tab to select the preferred date, or call Paula, 293-2325.
NEXT WEEK
March 11 (6-8 p.m.): MDC offers a virtual program, “Community Forestry: Tree Selection and Tree Plainting.” The free program discusses which trees to plant and where to plant them. Required registration may be completed by emailing Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov and indicating the email is for the Tree Selection and Planting Program. Program links will be emailed to participants the day before the event.
March 16 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): Southern Missouri Community Health Center, 1137 Independence Drive, will host a free community COVID-19 testing event. Learn more at health.mo.gov/communitytest or register in advance at www.SMCHC.org.
MARCH
March 17 (4:30-6:30 p.m.): In lieu of its annual Celebrity Dinner, the Child Advocacy Center will hold a St. Patrick's Day Drive-thru Dinner fundraiser. A limited number of meals will be available, prepared by Bootleggers BBQ. To take advantage of the meal, preorder before March 12 online at www.childadvocacycenter.org (menu available at website), and pick up the meal as instructed.
March 19 (6:30 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church will host a church date night with an evening meal at Three Legged Mule in Caulfield. All are invited to join for fellowship.
March 20 (7-10 a.m.): The American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard will offer breakfast. The meals are typically held on the third Saturday of each month; the Feb. 27 breakfast was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The cost is $5 for all-you-can-eat breakfast and proceeds go to support local veterans.
March 23 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.): A virtual job fair will be offered by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development for manufacturing industry workers. Job seekers may register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com, and employers may register at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
March 23 (7-8 p.m.): SungBeats is an award-winning beatboxer who uses only his mouth and a loop to create organic, engaging, high-energy music through an intricate process of sampling vocal sounds live in real time. He will be at the civic center theater for a concert where admission is $10 per ticket or free to students who present their BearPass ID. More information can be found on the MSU-West Plains website on the Theater and Events page.
March 24 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Give Ozarks Day, a regional day of giving presented by Community Foundation of the Ozarks will take place online to support CFO’s nonprofit partners. This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery” and will offer a change for nonprofits to raise funds after a difficult year of pandemic-caused cancellations, challenges and disruptions, often coupled with increased need for service. Donors may make tax-deductible gifts at GiveOzarks.org.
March 24 (9 a.m. to noon): The Missouri Chamber Federation Legislative Impact Webinar is a virtual event that allows business officials to connect with Missouri’s top legislators in Jefferson City. Register online at mochamber.com.
March 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.): Fairview School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for children who will be 4 and 5 years old, respectively, by Aug. 1. Call 256-3868 for an appointment. Parents should bring their child’s Social Security Number, birth certificate, proof of residency and shot record.
March 25 (2-4 p.m.): Center Grove Baptist Church, 14361 E Highway in Moody, offers a food pantry for the general public. Participants must be present to receive a box, and only one box per person, maximum of two per vehicle, will be given. If members of the community know someone who is housebound and cannot pickup a box, contact the church with that person’s name and number and volunteers will attempt to reach to them. Call 255-5639.
March 25 (4-6 p.m.): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce’s annual Member Mixer will be held at The Farmer’s Wife dispensary, 1391 Mitchell Drive.
March 25 and April 1 (6-8:30 p.m.): MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Boulevard, will offer a hunter education class. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.
March 27 (6 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6079, invites all veterans with military ID and AMVETS members to the inaugural Veterans Ball. The event includes dinner and dancing, and is free to all members of the post and the military with active military ID. RSVP by March 1.
March 31 (1-5 p.m.): OzSBI offers a QuickBooks Online workshop to give a hands-on training on using the software to document and track account activity for a business. Participants may use their own personal laptops or OzSBI has some available. The session is led by Sandra Smart, a technology and commercialization specialist for Missouri Small Business Development Center at MSU-Springfield. The cost to attend is $129 for general admission and $99 for members. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Register online at OzSBI.com or by calling 256-9724.
March 31-April 6: Two-dimensional artwork created by K-8 students from 10 schools across the south central Missouri region will on display in the civic center exhibit hall. The public may view the exhibit free of charge during the center’s open hours. Learn more at calendar.wp.missouristate.edu/event/110432/211254.
