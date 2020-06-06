City employees can expect a boost in their paychecks on June 19.
The West Plains City Council approved a pay increase through a new salary schedule during a special meeting Wednesday. The changes are based on recommendations from an employee compensation study created by third-party professional services firm Paypoint HR.
The study examined current compensation levels for West Plains city employees and compared that with other cities of similar size in Missouri and Arkansas. The comparison enabled the firm to determine where the fair market rate of compensation should be for each position.
The study found the salaries for 146 of the city's roughly 160 paid positions were at levels below or substantially below market value. This includes positions such as police officers, firefighters, electric linemen, custodians, library employees and street construction.
Eleven positions were found to be at or near market value for roles such as community services director, golf course manager, police chief, building inspector and public works director.
Three positions were found to be above or substantially above market value and those positions were city administrator, director of finance and warehouse clerk.
Paypoint HR recommended immediately raising the salaries of all positions that are below market value and using a new salary schedule. The increases will bring those positions up to market value.
RECOMMENDED PAY RATES
The study recommended the minimum pay rate for full-time city employees to be no less than a living wage in Howell County.
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, used for the study, a living wage for one adult with no children in Howell County is $10.22 per hour. Webster's New World College Dictionary defines a living wage as a wage sufficient to live in reasonable comfort.
According to Personnel Clerk Sherri Cromer, the minimum base per-hour pay is the state’s minimum wage, which is currently set at $9.45, and the city’s new base minimum would be raised to $12.25.
However, many city positions would make more than this minimum. For example, under the city’s previous salary schedule, a regular city police officer could make between $11.92 and $20.65 per hour, below the average for a police officer in Missouri, and under the new salary schedule that would be increased to $15.63 to $25.02 per hour.
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, the city budgeted $1.27 million for the pay increases, but the actual cost of moving forward with the study's recommendations is $770,000. This cost also includes employee benefits and the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax.
Thirty city employees would receive no pay increases with the adoption of the new salary schedule, said Stehn. As a result, he has recommended that those employees receive a raise of 3%.
Stehn, along with many city officials, hopes that the pay increases will help retain and recruit talent for the city and improve employee morale.
In a memo sent to all city employees, Stehn, writing on behalf of himself and the city council, thanked the employees for their patience while the study was being completed.
The study had been in the works since late summer of last year and cost the city $38,000.
The entire draft of the compensation study can be found on the city’s website at www.westplains.net/government by clicking “Employee Compensation Study Draft” on the listed documents on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.