All voters in Howell County will have something to vote on next month, as the county is asking voters to consider extending the half-cent sales tax that funds the Road and Bridges Department.
Voters will be asked, during the April 6 general municipal election, whether to approve the tax’s extension to Sept. 30, 2029; it is currently set to expire Sept. 30, 2023.
Revenue from the sales tax, which was first approved by voters in April 2017, goes toward maintenance and improvements to county roads and bridges, including the purchase of stone, gravel, culverts, fuel, asphalt, concrete and other related materials.
The funds raised by the tax cannot be used for employee salaries or new equipment.
According to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, the reason for renewing the sales tax now is to allow the county to get ahead of the process and establish a five-year plan for road and infrastructure improvements.
For those in West Plains there are no other ballot issues to vote on, but there is a contested race for the city council. Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff is running for reelection and will be facing challenger Donald McClellan.
Mtn. View and the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District will have the only other contested elections in Howell County.
Voters will be asked to select two board members from three candidates for the school board: (Bill) Altermatt and incumbents Beverly (Bev) Denton and Jennifer (Jen) Foster.
There is a four-way race for the West Ward alderman seat, which is for a two-year term. Incumbent appointee John Krasuski is running to retain the said, challenged by Randy L. Reese, Beth Hester and Rick Thornton.
Krasuski was appointed to the seat in December to fill a vacancy left by Bobby Brooks.
For the East Ward, incumbent Eleanore Carson is running unopposed for a two-year term.
Within Mtn. View city limits, voters will decide on a half-cent sales tax for the purpose of funding city parks and recreation. The funds will be used to maintain, construct, improve and manage the parks, trails, playgrounds, parking lots, bathrooms, aquatic facilities, cemeteries and other natural lands and facilities primarily used for recreational purposes, according to the text of the proposition.
Voters in Willow Springs and Brandsville will have city positions on the ballot, but all candidates are running unopposed.
In Willow Springs, Mayor Brooke Fair is unopposed in a bid for her third consecutive two-year term as mayor. Current City Marshal and Police Chief Bryan Hogan is running for another four-year term.
Ward 1 Alderman Phill Knott and Ward 2 Alderman Danny Bradley are running unopposed for their respective seats.
In Brandsville, all three officeholders, Mayor Linda Bunch, East Ward Alderman Ronald Stirewalt and West Ward Alderman Jim Vandiver, are running unopposed to retain their offices.
ABSENTEE VOTING
Absentee voting is open and can be done in person during business hours on weekdays at the Howell County Clerk’s Office in the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains, according to Clerk Kelly Waggoner.
She added that in-person absentee voting may be done at her office up until 5 p.m. April 5 and the clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. to noon April 3, which is the Saturday before the election.
To receive an absentee ballot by mail, an application must be received in the County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. March 24. People can request to vote absentee if they expect to be out of town on election day, are incapacitated, or are confined due to illness or disability.
The voter registration deadline for the April election is 5 p.m. this Wednesday.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Inside West Plains, voters registered at Howell 1 precinct will vote at First Church of God, 1700 Wayhaven Ave.; Howell 2 and Dry Creek voters will go to the National Guard Armory, 1315 Webster Ave.; Howell 3 voters, to the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway; and those in Howell 4 will cast their votes at the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
Those outside of West Plains city limits living within Howell Valley School District boundaries will vote at Howell Valley School. Mtn. View-Birch Tree district residents will cast ballots at the Mtn. View Community Center, while voters within the Willow Springs School District will go to the Ozark Family YMCA. Richards School District residents will cast ballots at Richards School.
Voters who live in R-7 School District, but outside of West Plains city limits, will vote at the National Guard Armory, with the exception of those in the South Fork School area, who will vote at that school.
Glenwood School District residents will cast their ballots at Glenwood School, Fairview district voters will cast ballots at Fairview School and Junction Hill district voters will go to Junction Hill School.
Oregon-Howell (Koshkonong) District residents in Howell County will cast ballots at Brandsville City Hall, while voters in the Howell County portion of Bakersfield School District will vote at South Fork School.
Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
For more information call 256-2591 or visit the county’s website at www.howellcounty.net.
