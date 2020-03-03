The gas chamber once used to euthanize dogs at the West Plains city pound, which has been sitting idle since Animal Control Officer Brad Vannada began his duties in 2012, is no more.
City officials on Friday announced the destruction of the gas chamber. As a result of its removal, the Humane Society of the U.S. has offered the city a $3,000 grant to benefit Animal Control.
Gas chambers were once widely used as a humane method of euthanasia, but in recent years its popularity has dropped off, city officials noted, adding that many states have started to ban them totally.
The city was approached by the Humane Society with the grant offer in exchange for the machine’s destruction. On Jan. 30, it was removed from storage and destroyed.
Vannada said he would like to thank the Humane Society for its partnership in the endeavor, as well as the city crews who helped take the machine out of commission.
“I would also like to thank the city administration, council and citizens for their continued support of our animal control program,” said Vannada, whose efforts were recognized in 2014 and 2015 by the Missouri Animal Control Association. “My hope is the City of West Plains Animal Control will be and continue to be a model department for other animal welfare agencies across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.