A crime-fighting alert bracelet that looks like a smartwatch. A simple way to sanitize toilet brushes. A solution for those stinky kitchen sink sponges. A fail-safe system for tidying messy drawers.
These were among the winning ideas submitted by 20 Missouri youths who participated in this spring’s Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge — a collaboration of the Missouri AfterSchool Network, Missouri 4-H and the Young Entrepreneur Institute in northeastern Ohio.
Contestants ages 5 through 17 were challenged to propose an idea for a business that would solve a problem they had identified — and pitch it in a short video. A panel of University of Missouri campus and extension faculty, graduate students and community entrepreneurs judged the pitches on overall quality, creativity and persuasiveness. Seven winners were announced at a May 18 celebration ceremony via Zoom.
At ages 8 and 12, Anna and LJ Temple are already serial entrepreneurs — their basement has been an incubator for many inventions. LJ keeps a journal of all his ideas, including “extensive sketches” for the Brush and Plunge (BAP), his winning pitch. The BAP merges a plunger and toilet brush into a single device along with a container and cleanser. His prototype BAP is a modest version of a complex device he envisions, similar to a refrigerator filter, that would automatically remove impurities.
“We did our best with what we had,” the Howell County rising seventh-grader said. The inspiration? “One of my chores is to clean the toilets, and the brushes just gross me out.”
Like her brother and fellow Shark Tank devotee, Anna was inspired by a weekly chore and recognition of a skill she could put to good use for others. Missouri’s Marie Kondo Mini-Me, Anna values a well-organized drawer and has perfected her technique arranging the family snack drawer after weekly grocery store runs.
“People just dump stuff in their drawers, it overflows everywhere, they can’t ever find what they need, and then they don’t have anywhere to put new things they get,” Anna said. “It becomes a very large problem” — a problem she would like to help her neighbors solve. “I can see this turning into a very successful business.”
“After-school programs can provide space and opportunities for students to explore and discover their future hopes and dreams,” said Mark Cowsert, Missouri AfterSchool Network associate director of policy and partnerships. “And developing an entrepreneurial mindset will give them the essential skills for their future success.”
“Entrepreneurial skills also prepare students for the jobs of the future, most of which may not even exist yet, according to business analysts and economists,” said Steve Henness, MU Extension state 4-H youth development specialist in civic engagement. “This is also contributing to workforce development and MU Extension’s impact on the state’s grand challenge of improved economic opportunities.”
Contestants also heard from Marshall Stewart, MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement.
“What a timely opportunity to be involved in this work as we seek new ways to approach problems,” Stewart said. “Entrepreneurs are risk-takers, leaders, innovators. I really believe as we come out of this (COVID-19) crisis, we’re going to see many new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the years ahead.”
Brandon Banks, a 25-year-old entrepreneur who owns a Missouri media company, also encouraged students to explore their interests and passions and not be afraid of failure that “will help you become resilient and withstand difficult times and changes.”
The Pitch Challenge is part of an Afterschool Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative grant from the Charles S. Mott Foundation that will also help the Missouri AfterSchool Network with other staff development, youth programming and partnership-building opportunities throughout the year, involving University of Missouri campuses and entrepreneurship programs, and faculty, advisers, student entrepreneurs and other partners across the state.
The pitch challenge is based on a model from the Young Entrepreneur Institute, one of two national training and technical support providers on the grant.
LJ and Anna Temple are members of the Lucky Clover Valley 4-H Club that meets at the Howell County Extension office and is led by Jamie Dixon.
“It is very exciting that members of a Howell County club completed and won a state contest,” said Howell County Youth Development Specialist Dr. Krista Tate. “The Temples are very active in 4-H and are always working hard on their projects. They are very deserving.”
For more information on Howell County 4-H opportunities contact the Howell County Extension office at 256-2391.
