Graveside services for Lorraine Longan Kessinger, 96, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Shady Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kessinger passed away at 5 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 19, 1923, at Bakersfield, Mo., to Walter Pinkney Howard and Mattie Belzora Baker Howard. She was married at Seminole, Okla., to Joe David Longan, who preceded her in death on March 12, 1984. Lorraine was a one of a kind person that everyone loved; she would do anything for anyone and was a Lord loving country gal. Mrs. Kessinger had attended First Baptist Church, Bakersfield, Mo. for over 37 years.
She is survived by her son Joe David Longan Jr. and wife Sandy, Mustang, Okla.; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husbands Joe Longan and Matt Kessinger, sons Lonnie Longan and Mickey Longan, one granddaughter Melissa Brandon, one great-great-grandson, two sisters and four brothers preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
