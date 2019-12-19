Angel Moulder

Angel Nichol Moulder, age 35 of Alton, Mo., was born March 23, 1984, in Lakeland, Fla., and passed away Dec. 15, 2019, National Health Care in West Plains, Mo.
Survivors include her mother Jannet Moulder; siblings Alexander, Kyleigh, Christian, Kia, Daniel, Mickey, Jamee and Billie; aunt Tara Pulling; aunt Joyce Shipley; cousin Gary Ivy and Shawnesse Wilson; cousin Destiney Ivy; cousin Jenna Ivy; grandmother Lela Miller; nephews Cameron, Xavier, Benjamin and Jeremiah; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Michael Moulder, uncle Roger May, grandfather Winfred May and aunt Evelyn Moulder.
Services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at the Clary Funeral Home in Alton, Mo., with Bro. Robert Chastain officiating, and burial following in the Huddleston Cemetery near Alton, Mo. Visitation will be 12 p.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clary Funeral Home of Alton, Mo.
