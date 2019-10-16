Steven Danielson

Steven Jay Danielson, 72, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 5:47 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Fulton County Hospital, Salem, Ark.
He was born on March 19, 1947, at Hackensack, N.J., to Robert Jay Danielson and Althea Firehock Danielson. Steve was raised in Ridgewood, N.J. and graduated from high school in Iowa with the Ridgewood High School Class of 1965; he received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Central College in Iowa.
On Dec. 31, 2002, he was married at Salem, Ark., to Cindy Howell. Mr. Danielson was an insurance agent and enjoyed trout fishing and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Danielson, West Plains, Mo.; one sister Susan Brunelle and James P. Richards, Milford, Conn.; his nephew Ryan Brunelle and wife Julie and their two daughters Taylor and Alexis, Monroe, Conn., and his niece Kelly Reed and husband David and their daughter Hensley, Pittsburgh, Pa.
His parents and one nephew Kevin Brunelle preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
