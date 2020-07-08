Shannon County Health Center officials on Monday announced they have identified five new positive cases of COVID-19 in patients ranging from ages 18 to 78, all of whom appear to be contacts to other known cases in the county.
One of the patients has been hospitalized, said officials.
The health center has also said that, like the Texas County Health Department, it will not be releasing information about individual cases and exposures unless a particular situation or large outbreak requires additional notifications, due to the disease's widespread status in the region and U.S.
Of the county's 25 confirmed cases to date, 17 are in isolation and eight are no longer required to isolate. No deaths relating to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
•
Texas County officials in their weekly Monday update said that one new case of coronavirus infection has been identified in a patient between the ages of 65 and 75, with no apparent connection to any other known cases in the county.
The new case marks the ninth in the county; five are currently said to be isolating and four are out of isolation. No patients have been hospitalized to date, and no deaths relating to COVID-19 recorded in the county.
•
Oregon County Health Department officials also report a ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in that county, who is in isolation at home. No risks of public exposure have been identified, they added.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 24,629
5,000-7,500: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Clay, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Adair, Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Cole, Gentry, Laclede, Lafayette, Mississippi, Moniteau, Warren.
25-49: Barton, Clinton, Howell, Lawrence, Marion, New Madrid, Phelps, Pike, Ray, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Ripley, Scotland, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone.
Deaths: 1,042.
No cases reported: Hickory.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 24,253
1,000-4,999: Benton, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lee, Pope, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Craighead, Crawford, Garland, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Saline, Union.
50-99: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Independence, Logan, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, White.
25-49: Arkansas, Boone, Cleveland, Franklin, Jackson, Little River, Perry, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Izard, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Ouachita, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone.
Deaths: 292.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
