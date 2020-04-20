Boys and Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area CEO Aaron Evans has issued an update on club operations for the summer.
Parents and guardians of clumb members are being advised of restrictions on membership numbers imposed in light of the current pandemic guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as summer program expectations.
Both West Plains and Thayer branches of the Boys and Girls Club have been closed since March 23, and Evans' update likewise includes both branches.
“These times have provided hurdles across our organization as well as those within the community," said Evans in giving his update." Our Board of Directors and leadership staff have made decisions that affect us now and in the future.”
The spring program period for both sites has been canceled. At the Thayer location, the presummer program has been suspended, and the Thayer meals service will end at 7 p.m. May 29.
After a review, the Thayer site may open again for the fall program, scheduled to begin Aug. 24. All outstanding payments for the fall program will be due before enrollment, club officials reminded.
The community meal service continues to be offered, for free, at both the Thayer and West Plains sites from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Both sites will conclude their meal services at 7 p.m. May 29.
The West Plains club will combine its presummer and summer programs into a “2020 Summer Camp,” limited to 72 members under CDC guidelines, with online registration for new and past members to begin May 13. Thayer club members may also sign up for the session in West Plains.
The number limit has been put into place considering a nine-to-one ratio of members to staff, in order to keep within CDC public gathering parameters of no more than 10 people per room at a time.
The Summer Camp is to run 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays June 1 through Aug. 14 at the West Plains site. The cost is $275 per member, and breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served.
Once the 72-member capacity has been reached, a waiting list will be put into place. If social distancing guidelines are lifted, club officials will contact those on the wait list, following the club’s official procedures.
Registration does not guarantee enrollment into the summer camp program, and all required records must be on file and account balances resolved prior to enrollment, officials said.
Inquiries regarding account balances, required membership documents or membership questions may be submitted to membership@bgcwp.com. The organization will not accept or use Facebook Messenger as a platform for document submission or inquiry.
Boys and Girls Club officials remind patrons that Thayer members can enroll in the West Plains program, but registration is considered first-come, first-serve for everyone, and outstanding balances must be paid in full prior to enrollment. Thayer club members must complete the online registration form and provide updated records to attend the West Plains site.
Monetary and material donations, including prepackaged foods, are accepted and greatly appreciated, Evans said. The Boys and Girls Club has launched a relief funds GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/wemjngw.
Club officials ask parents and members to note that all dates posted are subject to change to comply with COVID-19 developments as needed. More detailed information is expected to be provided closer to the beginning of May.
“We appreciate your patience and support during these times. Please follow our organization’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information or register for the BGCWP mobile alert messaging system by contacting our office via telephone or email at membership@bgcwp.com,” Evans concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.