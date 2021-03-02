Visitation for Gerald Counts, 81, West Plains, Mo., will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains, Mo.
He was born the son of the late Lola Wood, on April 9, 1939, in West Plains, Mo., and died on Feb. 27, 2021, in West Plains, Mo.
He was united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1956, in West Plains, Mo., to Nancy Thompson, who preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 2013.
He is survived by his three children Debbie Greenfield, Dean, St. Louis, Mo.; Brenda Lewis and husband Delbert, West Plains, Mo., and Carmen Isakson and husband David, Mtn. Home, Ark.; one brother Terry Wood, St. Louis, Mo.; a special cousin Virbel Stubbs, Lakeview, Ark.; two special aunts Erma Jean Good, Springfield, Mo., and Juanita Teeple, West Plains, Mo.; seven grandchildren Richard Greenfield and wife Melanie, St. Louis, Mo., James Counts and wife Dusti, state of Oklahoma, Michael Lewis and wife Miriah, Clever, Mo., Jerry Lewis and wife Michele, West Plains, Mo., Mindy Whitmire and husband Jordan, Highlandville, Mo., Zach Wilson and wife Abby, Republic, Mo., and Tyler Counts, Stella, Mo.; nine great-grandchldren Madeline Greenfield, St. Louis, Mo., Thomas Greenfield, St. Louis, Mo., Jaxson Counts, state of Oklahoma, Addison Lewis, West Plains, Mo., Ella Lewis, Clever, Mo., Jensen Counts, state of Oklahoma, Jessie Whitmire, Highlandville, Mo., Beau Lewis, West Plains, Mo., and Dani Counts, state of Oklahoma, and baby Wilson and baby Lewis on the way; one great-great-grandchild Amelia Jenner, St. Louis, Mo., and baby Jenner on the way; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one son Alan Counts.
He worked for over 30 years at Ford Motor Company in St. Louis, Mo. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
