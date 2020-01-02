APPRENTICESHIPS COMPLETED — Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) conducted a graduation event for students who completed the first registered apprenticeship programs at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT). Attendees included, front row from left, Ingrid McCallister, human resources at Jasper Engines; graduates Shelby Barton and Jodie Pounders, both of West Plains, and Daniel Truman, Koshkonong; Garland Barton, human resources at Leonardo DRS; Trace Laughery, U.S. Department of Labor; Dr. Dennis Lancaster, dean of academic affairs at MSU-WP; and MSU-WP Chancellor Shirley Lawler. Back row: Jim Hart, assistant professor of computer information systems/computer graphics and programming at MSU-WP; Sheila Barton, director of workforce development at MSU-WP; Steve Foster, vice president of operations at Leonardo DRS; students Jennifer Amyx of West Plains, Dustin Howell of Thayer, Zach Gregory of Bucyrus and Harley Curtis of Birch Tree; and Jasper Engines Operations Manager Matt Gregory.