THIS WEEK
Through March 27 (noon Fridays): A grief support group will meet at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace. For more information call West Vue, 256-2152, and leave a message for David Ball.
Through April 25: Tickets are available at the West Plains Senior Center, 416 E. Main St., to enter to win a queen size quilt. Tickets may be purchased at the senior center office or from any board member. The drawing will be held April 25 during the center’s monthly fundraiser dinner.
March 18 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
March 19 (5:30 p.m.): Howell County residents working to establish the Ozark Natural Cemetery will host a public meeting at the Ferguson Building in Willow Springs, at the corner of Harris and Main streets. Ideas will be shared and input sought. Email ozarknc20@gmail.com or follow “Ozark Natural Cemetery” on Facebook.
March 20 (3:30-7:30 p.m.): Whetstone Boys Ranch, 6850 County Road 2660 in Mtn. View, will team up with the Stagecoach Journey to host a free Night on the Range featuring a chuckwagon dinner, Dutch oven cobbler a la mode and cowboy coffee. Entertainment includes live music, storytelling with Cowboy Rick Hamby and retired Army General Carl Oscar Johnson, games, roping and branding, a book reading and signing with author and Whetstone cofounder S.J. Dahlstrom, and Cowboy Rick’s stagecoach.
March 20 (7 p.m.): The Willow Springs Community Foundation will screen “The Big Trees” (1952) starring Kirk Douglas. The free showing will take place at the Star Theater. A short film, “Quack-A-Doodle-Doo” (1950), will also be shown. Concessions will be available for purchase.
March 21 and 28 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Area Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers, bakers, artisans and crafters offers for sale fresh organic vegetables, free range eggs, fresh baked goods and artisan-created decor. The market is held Saturdays at East Towne Village in the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd.
NEXT WEEK
March 27: South Fork Elementary preschool and kindergarten screenings will be held at the school. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering preschool must be 4 before Aug. 1 and those entering kindergarten must be 5 before
March 27 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98 presents Cody Woody in concert at the post, 1852 County Road 6070. Tickets are available from the bartender and are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
March 28 (5 p.m.): The West Plains Senior Center will hold a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner to benefit the center. The menu includes chicken, seasoned green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot rolls, cherry cheesecake and a drink. A silent auction and a 50/50 drawing will be held, and door prizes given. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
March 28 (5:30 p.m.): The Lake Norfork Fireworks seventh annual Benefit Bass Fishing Tournament will be held at Panther Bay Marina. First prize is $500, sponsored by Bass Cat Boats, and proceeds benefit Lake Norfork’s 35th annual Independence Eve Fireworks Show. Entry is $50/team and forms are available at any Lake Norfork marina or online at www.LakeNorforkFireworks.com. Mail-in entries are due March 21.
FUTURE
March 31: Junction Hill School will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings. Parents must accompany children and provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency in the Junction Hill District. Children entering preschool must be 4 before Aug. 1 and those entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1. Call 256-4265 to set an appointment.
April 1 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Area Farmer’s Market will begin its Wednesday morning markets and move to the outdoor pavilion at at East Towne Village on Bill Virdon Blvd. The market features local farmers, bakers, artisans and crafters offers for sale fresh organic vegetables, free range eggs, fresh baked goods and artisan-created decor.
April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (5-7 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Ozark County offers a free class on cooking, nutrition and budgeting at the Gainesville First Christian Church, 301 U.S. 160. Must commit to attending entire course. Register by calling 679-3525 or emailing johnsonstephanie@missouri.edu.
April 4 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
April 4 (9 to noon): The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce and Langley Animal Clinic of Thayer will partner to offer a rabies clinic at the Simmons Bank parking lot in Mammoth Spring, Ark. Cost per animal is $10. Call 264-2206.
April 7 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
April 10-11: Professional Bull Riding will take place at the cvic center.
April 14 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Pine Needlers quilting group will meet at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona to make a quilt block featuring the dogwood tree. Ages 16 and older; parents must accompany minors. Class size limited. Reservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
April 14 (6 p.m.): A West Plains State of the Community Address will be held in the West Plains Middle School FEMA Building. Information will be provided by the R-7 School District, county and city government, MSU-WP and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce. The event is free, but registration is required as seating is limited to 200 guests. RSVP by April 7 at zizzers.org/stateofcommunity. Email lana.snodgras@zizzers.org with questions.
April 14 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
April 15 and 16: West Plains Elementary kindergarten screening will be held at the civic center. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering kindergarten must be 5 before Aug. 1. Call 256-6158 to set an appointment.
April 16 (6 p.m.): The annual OMC Association Meeting will be held in the Willard Hunter Classroom at OMC Parkway Center. The 2019 Annual Report will be reviewed and new directors will be voted onto the board.
April 7: West Plains Elementary preschool screening will be held at the civic center. Provide birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. Children entering kindergarten must be 4 before Aug. 1. Call 256-6158 to set an appointment.
April 11 (8 a.m. to noon): Locals can take part in a free statewide pesticide collection event by taking their unwanted pesticides to Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63 in West Plains. All pesticides from private individuals are accepted; no pesticides from businesses will be accepted. Call 573-751-0616 or visit dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
April 17 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
April 18 (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.): OMC Every Kid Healthy Field Day at Zizzer Stadium. West Plains Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) and West Plains High School Zizzer Track will hold an Every Kid Healthy Field Day event ass a way for families to bring out their children for an afternoon of fun, activities and health education.
April 21 (6-8 p.m.): OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
April 23 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Pulmonologist Dr. Biplab Saha will discuss smoking awareness. Reservations are required. call 257-6735.
April 24-26: Oz-Con will be held at the civic center.
April 25 (9-11 a.m.): Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona offers a bird hike at Gree Spring in Oregon County. All ages are welcome. The hike will start at the Eleven Point River Access near Highway 19, or at Twin Pines at 8 a.m. to shuttle to the access. IReservations required; to sign up visit www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.
April 28 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 1: Howell Oregon Electric Co-op will hold its annual meeting at the civic center.
May 2 (8 a.m. to noon): The West Plains Optimist club will hold its sixth annual Youth Fishing Tournament at the Stokes Family Farm’s personal lake, 10300 JJ Highway. Children ages 5 to 15 are welcome. Prizes will be available. Entry fee is $5 per child and includes a meal.
May 2 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.): Save the date: Willow Springs will hold its second annual Hawthorn Festival with food, family-friendly entertainment and contests. Proceeds will go toward revitalization of historic downtown Willow Springs.
May 6 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
May 16 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
May 19 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
May 30 (10 a.m.): The 37th Judicial CASA Blue Dress 5K walk/run or one-mile fun run/walk will start at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The event benefits CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month. Register by March 18 be emailing CODC@37thcasa.net, calling 255-2100 or stopping by the office, 101 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
June 2 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
June 5 and 6 (3-10 p.m.): The annual Old Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival will take place along East Main Street and at the civic center. Visit www.oldtimemusic.org.
June 9 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
June 11 (6-7 p.m.): A free Community Education Dinner will be held at Willard Hunter Classroom, OMC Parkway Center. Neurologist Dr. Clara Applegate will discuss stroke prevention and warning signs. Reservations are required. Call 257-6735.
June 13 (8-10 a.m.): The fourth annual OMC Dice Run of the Mills Registration, OMC Parkway Center Parking Lot. Fundraiser. The ride is a 117-mile motorcycle run with five stops ending at a Lot Party at Great Rivers Distributing at Heritage Park in Pomona. Call 257-6737.
June 16 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
June 17 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
June 19 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
July 14 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
July 23: Free school athletic physicals at Shaw Medical Building, 1111 Kentucky Ave. Student athletes must have a signed consent form to participate.
Aug. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Aug. 18 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Aug. 19 (9 a.m.): OMC’s Smoking Cessation Class is a free eight-week program. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-5959, ext. 6905.
Aug. 22 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Aug. 25 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 1 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Sept. 8 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Sept. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Oct. 6 (6 p.m.): OMC’s New Parent Skills Class is recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy and covers self-care, baby care, infant bathing, safety, immunizations, and circumcision. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 10 (8 a.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Oct. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Oct. 20 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Oct. 28 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
Nov. 3 (6-8 p.m.) OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in first year of infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6444 to register.
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of this class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register or for details.
Dec. 1 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides the expectant mother with important information needed to breastfeed her new baby. Call 256-9111, extension 6440 to register.
Dec. 16 (8-11 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, and PSA. No appointment necessary. Walk in at these OMC locations: Lab Services, Alton, Gainesville, Mammoth Spring, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Thayer/Mammoth Spring and Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257- 6736.
Dec. 23 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive at OMC Parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337, or visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood/to make an appointment.
