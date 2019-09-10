West Plains Council on the Arts invites the public to a Community Messiah Sing, directed by Larry Dame, set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the First Presbyterian Church, 112 Aid Ave. in West Plains.
Seating is open and no advance reservations are required. Nonsingers are welcome to listen and enjoy.
The Christmas portion of “Messiah,” using the G. Schirmer score, will be performed. The audience is invited to sing along with several choruses including “Glory of the Lord,” “And He Shall Purify,” “Thou that Tellest Good Tidings,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God in the Highest” and, of course, the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
G. F. Handel was born in Halle, Germany, Feb. 23, 1685; a vintage year for Baroque composers as this was the same year J. S. Bach was born. Handel became a prominent German-British Baroque composer, famous for his operas, oratorios, anthems and organ concertos. Handel received musical training in Halle and Hamburg, Germany, and in Italy, before settling in London in 1712. He became a naturalized British subject in 1727.
The people of England were getting tired of music in foreign languages and wanted works they could understand. In the summer of 1741, Handel received an invitation from the Lord Lieutenant in Dublin to compose a new sacred oratorio which would crown a series of performances.
In July of 1741, Charles Jennens, a wealthy landowner with musical and literary interests sent Handel a new libretto for an oratorio. In a letter to a friend, dated July 10, 1741, Jennens wrote, “I hope Handel will lay out his whole Genius and Skill upon it, that the Composition may excell all his former Compositions, as the Subject excells every other subject; the subject is Messiah.”Handel began to compose the music Aug. 22, 1741, and by Sept. 14, 1741, the entire oratorio was finished. At the end of the oratorio he penned the letters “SDG,” Soli Deo Gloria, “To God alone the glory.
”Rehearsals began for Messiah in March 1742. On April 13, 1742, Messiah was performed as a charitable performance in Dublin, Ireland. Word had spread about the music; therefore, expecting a large audience, the men were told not to wear their swords as was the custom at formal gatherings and the women were told to not wear the hoops in their dresses. More than 700 people filled the hall for the first performance.
Today, one can hear a performance of Messiah every year, not only at Christmas, but also around Easter.
Handel died April 14, 1759, and is buried in Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom.Chorus participation is encouraged and needed, said event organizers. Practice CDs and scores are available for participants. Anyone interested may call Paula Speraneo at 417-293-2325.
For more information, email info@westplainsarts.org. The event is sponsored by West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding provided by Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
