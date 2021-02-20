Pamela Risner

Pamela Sue Risner nee Vaughn was born on May 2, 1958, in Kansas City, Mo., the only child of H.E. and Mary Navarrette Vaughn, and departed this life on Feb. 11, 2021, at her home in Thayer.
She was united in marriage to Keith Risner on April 2, 1983.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, H.E. and Mary Vaughn, her grandparents and her in-laws.
She is survived by her husband Keith, her only son Beau and extra sons Tim Tillman and Logan King.
Pam graduated from Thayer High School in 1976 and was the Homecoming Queen that year.
She graduated from X-Ray School and worked at Ozarks Medical Center as an X-ray technician for 37 years and retired in July of 2020.
Pam was a Christian and of the Catholic faith
She was an animal lover, liked dirt-roading, and enjoyed riding motorcycles with her family.
She will be missed by her family, friends, and the community in which she lived.
Memorial services for Pamela Sue Risner were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Brother Clay Risner officiating.
Services were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
A celebration of life for Pam Risner will be held at a later date.
