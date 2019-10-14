The monthly meeting of the Koshkonong city council scheduled for tonight at Koshkonong City Hall has been postponed, according to Koshkonong City Clerk Stacey Mullins.
The meeting has not yet been rescheduled, Mullins added.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 12:55 am
