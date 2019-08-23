A special hunting opportunity is offered to military service members with mobility impairments. The Big Spring Exceptional Warrior Managed Deer Hunt, in partnership with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors (The FEW) will be held Nov. 9 and 10.
The hunt is open to all current or honorably discharged military members with permanent mobility impairments who may require the assistance of a wheelchair, braces, crutches or similar mobility aids. Ten hunters will be randomly selected to participate in each hunt.
Center-fire rifles will be the only weapons allowed and must be in accordance with Missouri hunting regulations. Each hunter may take two deer, including one antlered deer, during the hunt. Hunters are asked to provide their own personal assistant, or one will be provided.
Applications for the Mobility Impaired hunt can be found online at www.nps.gov/ozar/planyourvisit/hunting-fishing.htm. Applications must be completely filled out and include a letter from a physician verifying the applicant’s physical condition. Completed application packets must be received by close of business, Friday, Oct. 4, at Park Headquarters at 404 Watercress Drive in Van Buren.
The mailing address is Ozark National Scenic Riverways, ATTN: Kim Houf, P.O. Box 490, Van Buren, MO 63965.”We are pleased to once again offer this unique recreational opportunity. Last year’s managed hunt was a huge success, in supporting our nation’s disabled veterans,” said Superintendent Larry Johnson.
“We are grateful to our partners who so graciously help us provide these opportunities.”
The FEW is an adventure-based outreach program designed to reach Exceptional Warriors. For more information on The FEW, visit the website at www.exceptionalwarriors.org, or phone 918-824-1094.
For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page, follow the park on Twitter, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/ozar or phone 573-323-4236.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
