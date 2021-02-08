Velma Rieck 

Graveside services for Velma Lee Rieck, 89, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rieck passed away at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at West Vue Green House Homes.
She was born June 28, 1931, at Seminole, Okla., to Luther Lee Maples and Edith Josephine Turner Gould. Velma lost her father at an early age; her Mother went on to marry Clinton Angus Gould. Velma had four brothers and three sisters. While just 16 years old, she helped bring her sister Tempa into the world. She later told family that she had wanted to be a nurse up until that point.
Velma attended school in West Plains and graduated high school in 1949. She married Jack Leonard Mustion on July 3, 1951. Velma and Jack had two children, one of which they lost at a very young age. A few years later, Velma gave birth to their son Gary Jack Mustion on March 10, 1955. On April 15, 1955, Velma lost her husband, Jack, in a tragic airplane crash. He was 34 years old.
She later went on to marry Wilfred Rieck. Velma and Wilfred started several businesses together over the years; Rieck’s Water Works, The Old Time Flea Market and Rieck’s Rentals.
When not working, Velma and Wilfred loved to travel together. They were able to see much of the world. During their travels they found a love of the warm weather and people of Mexico. Velma loved spending time in her garden when they were not traveling. She took great care and pride in gardening.
She is survived by one brother Ron Gould, two grandsons Casey Mustion and Cody Mustion, and two step-grandchildren Jason Rieck and Beckie Collins.
Her parents, husbands, her daughter and her son Gary Jack Mustion preceded her in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.