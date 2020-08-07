Joseph L. Voss, West Plains, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on March 20, 1939, to Julia and Walter R. Voss in St. Louis County.
He taught high school science at Fort Zumwalt North in O’Fallon, Mo., for 27 years. After retirement he bought Meadowbrook Natural Foods in West Plains in April of 2000.
He is survived by wife Adele and children Diane, David and Jeffrey; brothers Robert and Don; and sisters Rose Marie Wymore, Salle Lesmeister and Virginia Voss-Knoff; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and stepchildren, step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carter Funeral Home in West Plains.
