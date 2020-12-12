A Christmas curbside pickup meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Thursday at the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane.
The menu includes roast beef, potato/gravy, green beans, coleslaw, hot roll, peanut butter pie, and is sponsored by Walgreens.
The center will hold its monthly nail clinic by appointment starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
For more information or to make an appointment call 417-469-3892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.