Keeping students engaged and interested in their work is a challenge familiar to teachers across the ages and around the globe.
One Glenwood Middle School teacher, with a little help, is working on ways to build on classroom learning and increase her students’ engagement with their learning outside of school walls.
For her efforts, math teacher Bridget Larsen was recently awarded a $3,000 grant from the Rural Schools Collaborative, under its 2020-2021 Celia B. Godsil Grants in Place Fellows program.
The money will go toward Larsen’s “Poverty and Wealth” unit, which she said explores the differences in poverty and wealth across different place-based levels — from local to global.
“Income and wealth inequality is among the most popular new fields of study in economics,” Larsen explained. “We felt as though it was a topic important for our teachers to learn about, as well as the future of our community — our students.”
Over the course of eight weeks, students participating in the project work toward creating a sculpture representation of poverty and wealth, as well as a proposal for community outreach programs aimed at making a positive impact economically-disadvantaged locals.
Larsen added that a series of engaging activities allow her students to understand their own connections to poverty, the difficulties faced by underprivileged families, and opportunities and programs available for helping.
Her students first worked on the unit in October through December last year, focusing on building connections.
"From budgeting to nutrition, Uganda to West Plains, and several chapters of a novel in between, students were engaged in a dynamic learning experience that drove them to thinking outside of the box and inquiring about the impact they could have," she explained.
“We were impressed with their learning and innovative ideas,” Larsen said.
“Ms. Larsen is inspiring her students to take their learning to the next level,” said Glenwood Principal Lucas Brown. “She is working to instill a sense of pride in her students for the work they accomplish and show them that they really can make a difference.”
According to Brown, the place-based approach can transform rural education, by making learning meaningful, connecting students to real-world situations and empowering them to use their learning to directly help their community.
“I look forward to watching Ms. Larsen continue to grow as an educator, and I am proud that she is a Mustang,” said Brown.
The $3,000 grants awarded to Larsen and other rural educators go to support student-centered, place-based projects, professional development presentations and an honorarium for the educator.
The collaborative describes place-based learning as rooting the classroom teachings in the unique history, environment, economy and culture of the location in which the they educate.
“From day one, (Larsen) has worked tirelessly to not only build a strong math foundation for her students, but teach them why it’s important,” said Brown. “She is constantly searching for innovative ways to help students apply the concepts they are learning in class to real world situations.”
In November 2020, Larsen was one of nine other rural teachers across the U.S. to join the RSC’s Young Educators Advisory Council.
According to collaborative officials, that council is a new initiative for early-career rural teachers. Larsen and the remaining council members will serve as advisors to the RSC, strengthening its mission to build sustainable rural communities with a focus on place, teachers and philanthropy.
The YEA council’s concentration will be on offering guidance regarding recruitment, preparation and retention of rural teachers. Larsen and her co-advisors will serve for two years engaging in online conversations to that end.
The YEA Council will work in conjunction with the “I Am A Rural Teacher” campaign, an advocacy program working in collaboration with the National Rural Education Association and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
For more information visit www.ruralschoolscollaborative.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.