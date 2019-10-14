The Willow Springs Arts Council will host a performance by the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO) entitled “Spooktacula VI” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs.
The musical event has become a Halloween tradition and is one of the most popular concerts given by the orchestra, said council officials. This will be the sixth year SOCO has presented the concert.
According to council officials, the theater will be decorated and orchestra members will dress in costume. Audience members are also encouraged to dress in costume.
Tickets will be available at the door. Adult tickets are $7 and there will be no charge for children younger than 12.
“Spooktacula” promises to be a musical treat for all ages, said officials. Keyboard master Brandon Coursen will open the concert with “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” by Bach. The orchestra will perform classical favorites like the “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46” by Grieg, and “Danse Macabre” by Saint-Saens.
Other music selections presented will include “Dark Adventure” by Ralph Ford, a medley of favorites called “A Rockin’ Halloween” by Michael Story, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” by Howard, “Superman Returns” and “The Empire Strikes Back” by Williams, “The Haunted Carousel” by Newbold, and “Batman” by Hefti.
Master and mistress of ceremonies will be local actors Avery and Wendy Parker.
The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra is a volunteer group of over 30 musicians of all ages from Licking, Houston, Mtn. Grove, Ava, Willow Springs, Mtn. View, West Plains, Springfield and the Mtn. Home, Ark. area. The orchestra is under the direction of Jodie Forbes, a retired music educator. She graduated with honors and a bachelors of music in education degree from the Dana School of Music, part of Youngstown State University of Ohio, and was principal flute with the University Wind Ensemble.
Forbes traveled with the American Wind Symphony Orchestra for a year and was principal flute in the Venice Suncoast Symphony Orchestra. She has worked with many musical groups including “The Shortleaf Band,” handbell choirs and various vocal and instrumental ensembles. Concertmaster for the orchestra is Millie Padgett, who, along with several other orchestra members, also plays with the Mtn. Home Symphony Orchestra.
SOCO is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council and through generous donors. To learn more about the Arts Council and the orchestra, visit the website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org, or follow them on Facebook at Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and Willow Springs Arts Council.
