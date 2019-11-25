Billie Doris Holwell, 86, of Sophia, N.C., passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in High Point, N.C. She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Jonesboro, Ark., to the late W.A. (Bill) Thomas and Alice Angle Thomas.
Billie dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retirement Billie and her husband moved to the West Plains, Mo., area before she moved to Sophia, N.C. Billie was of the Baptist faith.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband Clayton G. Holwell and her sisters, Peggy Lansford, Neoma Thomas, Lucile Ingram and Betty West.
Billie is survived by two children, Kathy (Gene) Harrelson and Randel (Robin) Jennings alone with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.
Expression of lasting memorials may take the form of contributions mailed to Macedonia Cemetery Associations in care of Buddy Couch:
Buddy Couch, 213 County Road 760, Jonesboro, AR 72401.
