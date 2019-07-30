Starting Thursday, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will seal three state highways in Oregon County with a mixture of rock and oil. All three roads will be reduced to a single lane while work is underway.
From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, workers will perform the maintenance on OO Highway from U.S. 63 to the end of state maintenance.
From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, work will be done on two highways: BB Highway from V Highway to the end of state maintenance and H Highway from Highway 142 to the end of state maintenance.
All work will be done as weather permits.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. A pilot car will be used to guide the traffic through each work zone.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.