Children across southern Missouri are in the middle of a break from school for the holidays and parents have an opportunity to plan family outdoor activities.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a free mobile app, MO Outdoors, to help.
“With this app, we’ve made it easier to find places to get outdoors and discover nature,” MDC Outreach and Education Supervisor AJ Hendershott said. “Anyone with a mobile phone can easily find conservation areas closest to them with complete information on what’s available at each area.”
MO Outdoors uses mobile location data to show users conservation areas closest to their location. Users can see where they have quick access to fishing accesses, hiking trails, birdwatching locations, nature centers and shooting ranges.
“Based on the desired types of outdoor activities of birdwatching, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, or shooting, users can look up what’s closest to home, work, or even find something quickly when traveling,” Hendershott said.
Users can also mark “favorite” locations to quickly find them in future searches. MO Outdoors also connects users to area regulations and season information, hours of operation, images, area closings, and interactive maps of area boundaries and features.
The map function also displays features such as parking lots, boat ramps, and wildlife viewing areas, and allows users to easily navigate to the features using their device’s GPS. Users can also download maps for offline use.
The app can be downloaded through Google Play for Android or the App Store for Apple devices.
