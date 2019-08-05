Open house times for South Fork Elementary students have been set for this week and next, said West Plains R-7 officials.
South Fork will host an open house for preschool and kindergarten on from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Open house for grades first through sixth will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
Students and families are encouraged to attend the events to learn more about the school and meet the staff.
The first day of school for all West Plains R-7 students is Aug. 15.
