John Richmond Walton Jr. of Thomasville, Mo., was born on Jan. 28, 1936, the son of John Richmond Walton Sr. and Lorene Mildred Walton. He went to heaven in the arms of his wife on Feb. 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 84.
He was united in marriage to Donna Brescia. He is survived by his wife Donna, of the home; a sister Linda; two sons John III and Curtis; three stepchildren Laura, Sherrill and Jerry; five grandchildren John IV, Kyle, Lewis, Jeremy, Jordan,and Victor; two great-grandchildren; and eight great-stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lorene, and his sisters Margaret Ann and Juanita.
Since 1958 he served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician on submarines and retired in 1974.
He received many awards and metals for good conduct, National Defense Service Metal, two Navy Expeditionary Medals and a Vietnam Service Medal. He loved fishing, boating and traveling with his wife. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Woodside Lodge 387.
He will be missed by his loved ones and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart Association or charity of your choice.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery, Thomasville, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.