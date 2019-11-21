Members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church congregation in West Plains want to thank the community for its support of the church’s charitable efforts, and will hold a special one-day sale to do so.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, the church will hold a 20%-off sale on handcrafted Christmas items with discounts applied to everything available for purchase. The sale will be held at the church, 291 Kentucky Ave.
“The Craft Group at St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains work all year to bring beautifully crafted Christmas items for the annual Christmas Craft Show,” said church volunteer Lynn Bentele. “The show was a great success and because the crafters worked so very hard and had many fine items, there are still beautiful items for sale.”
A door prize will be given away every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers need not be present to win.
