THIS WEEK
Through Aug. 1: The West Plains Public Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing with books available for checkout at the library or in digital format. Prize drawings will be held via Facebook Live on Aug. 3. Programs for children will be limited to 20 attendees per session starting July 7. No snacks will be served. Advance registration will be required. Watch the Community Calendar for details.
June 26 and 27 (7 p.m.), June 28 (10 a.m.): Center of God Church on K Highway will host a Drive-in Revival in the church parking lot, led by Pastor Chad Burton of New Life Full Gospel Church in Black Rock, Ark. Center of God is a red brick church atop the hill 2 miles down K Highway from the U.S. 63 bypass in West Plains. It is on the left side of the highway.
June 26 (7 p.m.): The STARS Foundation will offer a dance story performance at the Melba Theater in Houston. Admission is $5 at the door. Performance includes ballet, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, clog, ballroom, tumbling and tutting.
June 27 (7 p.m.): AMVETS Post 98, 1852 County Road 6070, hosts karaoke on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
June 30 (6:30-7:30 p.m.): A free ice cream social and town hall meeting regarding Missouri’s Amendment 2, aka Medicaid Expansion, on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot will be hosted by the Americans For Prosperity at the East Towne Village pavilion, 1368 Bill Virdon Blvd. Registration is required and may be completed online at americansforprosperity.ivolunteers.com/Events/Townhall-Medicaid-Expansion-West-Plains.
July 1 (noon): The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will depart Thayer for Springfield, traveling through West Plains and escorted by about 100 motorcycles led by Sgt. Shannon Crouch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
July 1 (1-3 p.m.): The MU Extension-Howell County office offers a free six-week class via Zoom on Diabetes Self-Management. Learn about healthy eating, problem solving, monitoring blood sugar, calculating carbs, avoiding complications and working with health care providers. Class size is limited. Call 256-2391 or email howellco@missouri.edu to register.
NEXT WEEK
July 3 (6-8:30 p.m.): A Summer Block Party will be held on Main Street in downtown Willow Springs. The free event features food, games and music to bring the community together in a safe, fun way, to promote positivity and celebrate Independence Day, said promoters. Email mainstreetwillowsprings@usa.com.
July 4: The Thayer Chamber of Commerce and E-Communications will host the city’s annual 4th of July celebration with skydivers, entertainment, food prizes, vendors and fireworks. Donations to help pay for the event are currently being collected. Call 264-7324.
July 4 (10 a.m.): The Willow Springs Glorious 4th of July Parade continues its 26-year tradition, with the theme “AMERICA: Not perfect, but we ain’t done yet.” Lineup begins at 10 p.m. at Booster Field.
July 10 and 11: The South Central Walk Worthy Women's Conference will be held at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View. Admission is $40. Visit www.scwalkworthy.com for more information or to register.
