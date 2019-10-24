All are invited to a Fall Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, 7908 County Road 1780 in Peace Valley.
Brother Justin Lowe will open the event with a prayer devotion.
A chili cook-off and pie contest will be held; entries must be ready for judging by 4:45 p.m. Additional activities include a hayride and games for all ages.
For more information call 277-5653 or 372-2461.
