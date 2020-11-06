Ernestean Webb 

Funeral services for Ernestean Jenell Collins Webb, 84, Willow Springs, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at CrossWay Fellowship Church, Willow Springs, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Webb passed away at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo.
She was born Aug. 6, 1936, at Cave City, Ark., to Joe Drinnon and Ethella King Drinnon. On Sept. 12, 1952, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Wiley Collins, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 30, 2004, she was married at Ash Flat, Ark., to Harold Lee Webb, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2015.
Ernestean had worked at Rawlings for over 20 years and also at Conway Winters and Brown Shoe Factory. She also did machine quilting for 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics and decorating cakes. Mrs. Webb was a member of CrossWay Fellowship Church for over seven years.
She is survived by three children Dennis Collins, Sparta, Mo., Terry Collins and wife Charlotte, Willow Springs, Mo., and Larry Collins, Ellsinore, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Francis; two brothers Joe and Coy Drinnon; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husbands and one granddaughter preceded her in death.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday at CrossWay Fellowship Church. Burial will be in the Willow Springs City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.