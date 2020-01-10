Ethel Hirsch

Ethel Belle Hirsch passed away at the age of 98 on Jan. 5, 2020, at her home in Thayer, Mo. She was born May 16, 1921, in Park Hill, Okla., to Herbert Timothy and Bess Olean (Wall) Hinton.
In 1939, Ethel graduated high school from the School of the Ozarks. She married Albert C. Hirsch on Sept. 28, 1940, in Fayetteville, Ark. To this marriage 11 children were born: Betty Garrison, Thayer; Marie (Harry) Vincent, Ballwin, Mo.; Albert Hirsch, Thayer; Herbert (Kathleen) Hirsch, Thayer; June (Danny) Davis, Koshkonong; Gary (Delores) Hirsch, Thayer; Roy (Debbie) Hirsch, Pea Ridge, Ark.; Janice (Johnny) Howell, Rogers, Ark.; William (Cindy) Hirsch, Pineville, Mo.; Katherine (Michael) Langston, Thayer; and Larry (Betty) Hirsch, Thayer.
Grandmother of Brent Garrison, Jon Vincent, Brian Hirsch, Beth Luebbering, Gerry Davis, Scott Davis, Pam Fitzgerald, Gary Hirsch, Jr., John Kernagis, Nick Hirsch, Jessica Pride, Kattie Garrett, Christi Baldwin, Jared Hirsch, Misty Konkle, Ashley Rannals, Christian Hirsch and Brittany Hirsch.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Ethel was survived by numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ethel was the great-great-granddaughter of Cherokee Chief John Ross. She enjoyed her visits to Thalequah, Okla., to attend the annual decoration and to visit with family and friends. She was an excellent cook, feeding everyone who was lucky enough to be visiting. Ethel loved spring and the arrival of the hummingbirds. She also loved to work in her vegetable and flower gardens.
Ethel was active in the Thayer Happy Hustlers 4-H group for over 20 years where she enriched the lives of many young boys and girls. She was a homemaker for many years, later working as a dietician at Chastain’s Nursing Home in Thayer. She became an active member of the Lone Scouts of America as a Tota, traveling across the country with her husband meeting new friends.
Ethel spent several years at Shepherd’s View Assisted Living in Alton where she received excellent care and enjoyed visiting with old friends and making new ones. She had a great time laughing with the staff.
During her last month, she was happy to be home and so thankful for the services provided by her nurse Shelby and CNA Cindy. The family is very appreciative for the compassion that was shown to our family and most of all for keeping our precious mother comfortable.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Albert C. Hirsch, two sons-in-law William Garrison and Anthony Azar, one granddaughter Jeanni Hirsch, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Riverways Hospice or a charity of your choice
