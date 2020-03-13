A group of Howell County residents hoping to establishment a county cemetery dedicated to natural burials will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ferguson Building on the corner of Main Street and Harris Street in Willow Springs.
The proposed name for the cemetery is the Ozark Natural Cemetery, but a location has not been set. All are invited to give input and ask questions.
Natural, also called “green,” burials have been promoted as a lower cost and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burials, usually by avoiding the use of embalming chemicals and interring the body in biodegradable materials like untreated wood or fabric shrouds.
More information on the group and natural burials may be found on the group’s Facebook page, “Ozark Natural Cemetery,” or by email at ozarknc20@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.