A Mtn. View police officer was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting during an incident Sunday shortly after the pursuit of a suspect.
Sgt. Jeff Kinder, Public Information Officer with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the police officer initiated the pursuit of a vehicle in Mtn. View city limits at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, but broke off the pursuit after the vehicle went out of sight.
The officer reportedly drove up on the vehicle a short time later, sitting in a ditch off of County Road 3080, west of Mtn. View.
The officer approached the vehicle on foot and attempted to communicate with the driver when the driver allegedly backed the vehicle out of the ditch, then sped toward the officer.
The officer discharged his weapon, fatally injuring the driver, identified as Angela Louise Perkins, 38, of Cotter, Ark., Kinder said.
An investigation of the shooting is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Mtn. View Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.