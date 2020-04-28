Ever since my kids were little, they've been included in the meal planning and grocery shopping for the household.
My 13-year-old daughter is quite the comparison shopper, often peering shrewdly at shelf prices and muttering to herself about cents per ounce and the merits of buying in bulk or off-brand.
She's also our resident budget enforcer, a role she eagerly embraced in second grade. Under normal shopping circumstances -- when the new coronavirus is not a factor, that is -- she relishes the opportunity to go to the store with one of her parents and ask, "OK, but do we really need that? It's not on the list."
It probably isn't worth mentioning that I'm rarely the parent she shops with.
While both of my kids love cooking and getting creative in the kitchen, neither one has been too keen on menu planning that precedes the grocery trips, beyond writing down their requests on the chalkboard menu.
After social distancing for effectively five weeks, however, my 15-year-old son has apparently warmed up to the idea. Perhaps he was struck by a creative muse. Perhaps he was bored. Perhaps he was hungry when he found his seventh grade Food & Nutrition class notebook, filled to the brim with recipes.
In any case some things are just not for me to reason why. My kid presents me with a menu that is both healthy and budget friendly, I don't ask questions. I just shop and cook.
The menu is cleverly planned, and while I'm not 100% certain it was designed this way on purpose, it primarily uses ingredients we already have on hand and ingredients that can easily be shared between recipes. This makes for less time and money spent in the grocery store -- a boon in these times so challenging to both pocketbooks and personal health.
Monday night, we had potato soup. Tonight, we'll have grilled fish with asparagus and lemon. The recipe calls for mahi-mahi, which we've been lucky enough to find in the freezer section of several of our local grocery stores on occasion. But if you're in a pinch, I've found cod works well, too.
Wednesday night is fish again, with mirin-poached salmon and spring salad. Mirin -- something we somehow have accumulated three bottles of -- is a lightly sweet rice wine that is considered a staple in Japanese cooking. I have had my best luck finding it at JB's Health Mart in West Plains.
For Thursday, he has planned breadcrumb-crusted cod. Fish. Again.
I'm noticing a pattern. And I want to reiterate, this particular menu is budget-friendly for my house because I already have all of these fish in my freezer. Lucky kid.
On Friday, we'll be eating 7-can soup. This is something I had not heard about prior to my son's seventh grade year, and man, was I missing out. We use the Pioneer Woman's recipe, available on her website: thepioneerwoman.com/cooking/seven-can-soup.
For Saturday, he's given us two options, depending on the weather. If it's nice out, we'll have beer can chicken, recipes for which are abundant on the internet. If the weather is not nice, we'll have oven fried chicken. And then on Sunday, assuming there are any, we'll have leftovers.
I'll remind you, readers, I am the mother of a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. There will be no leftovers.
I've asked my son to share the recipes for the three things he is most looking forward to eating this week. Bon appetit!
POTATO SOUP
From Dena Shannon
5 pounds potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 small onion, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
44 ounces canned chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup
salt and pepper to taste
Garnishes:
Crumbled bacon
Shredded cheddar cheese
Sour cream
Sliced scallions
Put potatoes and onion in pot after peeling and chopping.
Combine the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup and pepper. Add this mix to the pot.
Cook on stove for about 20-25 minutes, stirring often. Add cream cheese about 5 minutes before serving and allow time to melt.
After cooking time is up, mash the potatoes if you want the soup to be thicker.
Ladle into bowls and garnish.
. . .
MIRIN-POACHED SALMON WITH SPRING SALAD
Adapted rom Real Simple magazine
1/3 cup water
3 tablespoons mirin
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon white vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh ginger cut into matchsticks
20 ounces salmon, tuna, mahi-mahi ro cod, skinned if desired and cut into 4 portions
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup radish matchsticks
1 cup thinly sliced snap peas
1 cup pea sprouts
Combine water, mirin, soy sauce, vinegar and ginger in a large skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 4 minutes. Add fish; sprinkle with salt. Cover, reduce heat to medium and cook, turning once, just until opaque in the center, 4 to 8 minutes depending on thickness.
Meanwhile, combine radishes, snap peas and pea sprouts in a medium bowl. When the fish is done, pour the braising liquid into the bowl and toss to coat. Serve the salad on the fish.
. . .
BREADCRUMB-CRUSTED COD
Adapted from EatingWell magazine
1/2 cup fine dry breadcrumbs
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon (or 1 teaspoon dried)
1/8 teaspoon salt
20 ounces cod, cut into 4 portions
4 lemon wedges for serving
Preheat oven to 425. Grease a large baking sheet.
Combine breadcrumbs, garlic and oil in small bowl. Combine yogurt (or sour cream), mayonnaise, lemon juice, tarragon and salt in another small bowl. Place fish on prepared baking sheet. Spread 1 tablespoon of the yogurt sauce on each piece of fish, then pat 2 tables spoons of seasoned breadcrumbs over it.
Bake fish until opaque in the center and breadcrumbs are golden, about 15 minutes. Serve each portion with 1 tablespoon of the remaining sauce and a lemon wedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.