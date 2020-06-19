A truck driver, who was pulled over two years ago in Wright County by a state trooper and pleaded guilty to federal charges of transporting child pornography last October, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
On June 17, 2018, Gregory Marshall, 59, of Paducah, Ky., was driving a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 when he was pulled over.
It was discovered he was a noncompliant sex offender, having been convicted in 1995 in Kentucky of statutory sodomy involving a 14-year-old victim. He also has prior convictions of sexually abusing a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old child.
While searching the sleeper berth of the tractor, the trooper discovered a laptop computer and an external hard drive that contained child pornography. About 25,160 image and video files depicting child pornography were recovered.
Marshall admitted that he downloaded pornographic images of adults and children onto his laptop computer and his external hard drive, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri in Springfield. He also reportedly confessed he was in possession of images of children possibly as young as 4 years old and acknowledged that some of those images depict children engaged in sexual acts with adults.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher and investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Marshall entered his plea before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool, who handed down the sentence on Wednesday in Springfield.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to target child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The office partners with the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section to use law enforcement resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals that sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information on Project Safe Childhood and internet safety, visit www.usdoj.goc/psc, then click on the “Resources” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.