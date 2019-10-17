More than 405,000 people are registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” today. A total of more than 2.2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
“In the past year there have been significantly large-scale earthquakes in both Alaska and California,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Ron Walker said. He added that, about two weeks ago, seven small earthquakes happened in Missouri, including five within 40 minutes.
“Since earthquakes are unpredictable and occur without warning, everyone should participate in the ShakeOut drill to ensure they will know what to do when the shaking starts,” said Walker.
At exactly 10:17 a.m. today, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique to protect themselves:
- DROP to your hands and knees;
- COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and
- HOLD ON until the shaking stops.
Experts say Drop, Cover, Hold On is the best protection from falling debris, which is the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake in developed nations with modern building standards.
There’s still time to sign up at www.shakeout.org/centralus. Once registered, participants receive details on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety. Individuals, families, businesses, schools and other organizations can register, and can participate on another day if today isn’t convenient.
From 1811 to 1812, the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in southeast Missouri, produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. A major earthquake in this area would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area. Geologists say there’s a 7% to 10% chance of another major earthquake occurring in a 50-year time period.
To learn more about earthquakes in Missouri and how to prepare, visit www.sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.
