Officials with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, say the organization is experiencing a shortage of type A positive, O negative and B negative blood products.
Stores of those blood types are reportedly at lower than normal levels. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserves are maintained.
To help meet the area’s needs, blood drives will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Ava and Winona, respectively.
In Ava, a blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school, 507 NE Third St., and in Winona, a drive will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Winona High School on north Highway 19.
Donors will receive a free long-sleeved shirt for donating in December.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free, 800-280-5337.
