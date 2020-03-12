The American Cancer Society designates the month of March as colorectal cancer awareness month, and in recognition of the designation, Texas County Memorial Hospital will free colorectal cancer screening during the third week of March. Area residents may contact TCMH for a free colon cancer screening kit from Monday through March 20.
The screening includes a fecal occult blood test kit for those who are older than 50 or who are younger if they have risk factors for colorectal cancer. The kit and information about colorectal cancer will be mailed to participants. Instructions will be included. Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer killer in Missouri, hospital officials point out, and the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. However, the American College of Gastroenterologists calls colorectal cancer one of the most preventable and curable types of cancer when detected early. One way to detect colorectal cancer early is to be screened using the fecal occult blood test. The American Cancer Society recommends that anyone older than 50 at average risk follow these screening guidelines for colon cancer: yearly fecal occult blood test, flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years, double contrast barium enema every five years and colonoscopy every 10 years.
A person who has a family history or a personal history of colorectal cancer, polyps or inflammatory bowel disease may begin colorectal cancer screening at an earlier age as directed by a physician. There are several symptoms to colorectal cancer. Symptoms may include a change in bowel habits such as diarrhea, constipation or narrowing of the stool that lasts for more than a few days; a feeling of needing to have a bowel movement that is not relieved by doing so; rectal bleeding or blood in the stool; cramping or steady abdominal pain; or weakness and fatigue. Other health conditions may also cause these symptoms. Only a physician can determine the cause of suspicious symptoms. Individuals should discuss any symptoms with their doctors as early as possible. To request a free kit or additional information about colon cancer, contact Connie Brooks, education coordinator at TCMH, by calling 866-967-3311 or 417-967-1340, or emailing Brooks at cbrooks@tcmh.org.
Requesters should leave a name, address and phone number when calling or emailing for a kit. All kits must be returned to TCMH by April 24 for processing.
