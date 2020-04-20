Leroy Croney was born the son of Ernest Croney and Fayreen Gilmore Croney, on Aug. 2, 1940, in East Prairie, Mo., and departed this life on April 17, 2020, in Myrtle, Mo., at the age of 79.
He was united in marriage to Ida Mary Ann Hayes who preceded him in death. He was united to Debbie Lynn Perry who preceded him in death.
Leroy is survived by one son Mitchell Lee Croney and wife Melba; one daughter Melinda Ann Croney; one stepdaughter Brandi Sue Hathcoat and husband Chris; one stepson Kent Allen West and wife Lynette; four grandchildren Johnathan McIntare, Anthony McIntare, Allicia Clark and husband Chris, and Mary Croney; two great-grandchildren Skylar Gwen McIntare and Colter Alexander Lee McIntare; four step-grandchildren Whitney DeAnn Scott, Hunter Alan West, Caden Cooper and Riley West; one step-great-grandchild Kensley Lynn Hathcoat; one sister Brenda Bailey and husband Melvin; two daughters-in-law Jeanie Croney and Lilly Mae Croney; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by two wives Mary Ann Croney and Debbie Croney; one infant daughter Ronnica Lynn Croney; and two brothers Charles Croney and Thomas Croney.
Leroy was a Christian and a member of the Myrtle Free Will Baptist Church.
He was a Master Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Alton, Mo.
Leroy graduated from high school and attended some college.
He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation and retired after 36 ½ years of service. At the time of his retirement, he had attained the position of shed foreman. Leroy was also a farmer, raising livestock.
Leroy liked to hunt and fish. He also loved to play pool. He enjoyed visiting with his friends.
Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will truly be missed by his family and all that knew him.
Graveside services for Leroy Croney will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in New Salem Cemetery in Couch, Mo., with Brother Ralph Douglas officiating.
Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery in Couch, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
