Ella J. Maltby, 75, Willow Springs. Died Monday, March 8, 2021, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Joyce Portincaso, 78, Moody. Died at 4:27 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 4:06 pm
